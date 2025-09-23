Idaho detects state's first-ever yellow fever mosquito

NAMPA, Idaho — Canyon County officials confirmed the presence of a single "Aedes aegypti", also known as a yellow fever mosquito, during field testing back in August.

The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District says the insect was found damaged in a trap on August 11th in Nampa. They conducted a DNA analysis to confirm the type of mosquito.

RELATED | Ada County officials say late summer surge is boosting mosquito populations, West Nile Virus

Jim Lunders, director of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, said this is the first known detection of Aedes aegypti in Idaho. The district says they have not collected any additional yellow fever mosquitoes but will monitor the area through 2026.

Lunders says we all play a role in protecting the community from this type of insect further populating and infecting people.

Tips for guarding against Aedes aegypti mosquitos

Eliminate or treat all sources of standing water, including flower pots, birdbaths, wading & swimming pools not in use, clogged gutters, and old tires.

Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn

Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin, or 2-undecanone

Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good shape and fit tightly

Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEEv, and other diseases

Use EPA-registered residual insect sprays on horses

Have livestock watering troughs stocked with mosquitofish for free by submitting a service request to CCMAD

Notify the District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that's too large to eliminate or treat properly

For additional information, you can check out the CCMAD website.