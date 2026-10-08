Hannah Huerta’s bond remains at $2 million as preliminary hearing delayed in deadly Nampa confrontation

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The preliminary hearing for Hannah Huerta, charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Jade Aliyah Ramirez, has been delayed.

Huerta appeared in Canyon County court Thursday, where attorneys also argued over whether she should remain in jail on a $2 million bond. Prosecutors allege Huerta and her 18-year-old sister, Alissa Huerta, agreed to meet Ramirez around 4 a.m. to fight. According to prosecutors, Alissa was driving with Hannah in the passenger seat when the vehicle turned around and struck Ramirez in a Nampa parking lot.

The state says three people inside the vehicle told investigators they heard Hannah tell her sister to run Ramirez over; the defense disputes that claim.

Huerta’s attorney argued the July confrontation was the result of a longer feud between Alissa Huerta and Ramirez. He also pointed to what he described as threatening messages allegedly sent by Ramirez, including threats involving Huerta’s two-year-old son.

“Some of the conversation from this other girl, is violent, not just against my client but against her 2-year-old,” Huerta’s attorney said in court. “So, at one point she says, ‘I’m gonna f*****g stomp on your baby’s head too.’”

Prosecutors pushed back, arguing Huerta also participated in the conflict despite the alleged threats.

“Hannah Lee is also responding, and Hannah Lee is also threatening,” the prosecutor said. “And despite those threats, Hannah Lee and Alyssa Huerta agreed to show up and fight.”

The defense also highlighted references to gangs in messages exchanged before the confrontation. Both sides agreed the July encounter was not gang-motivated. Prosecutors did, however, say people on both sides had previous gang associations.

Huerta’s attorney asked the judge to lower her bond, but the judge ultimately kept it at $2 million.

Huerta’s preliminary hearing has been continued to Nov. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

Her sister, Alissa Huerta, is expected back in court for a pretrial conference on Dec 1.

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