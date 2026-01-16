CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Parma dentist and an Adrian, Oregon high school senior are teaming up for a humanitarian mission that will bring essential supplies to newborns and their mothers in Guatemala this February.

Keegan Johnston, a senior at Adrian High School, has turned his senior project into something extraordinary — assembling newborn kits for mothers and babies in Saint Lucia, Guatemala. He'll join Dr. Alan Stevenson, a Parma dentist who has been making medical trips to Guatemala for more than a decade.

"I think that it's really cool that I get to go out of the country and be able to do this for my senior project," Johnston said.

The Johnston family surprised their children this Christmas with news of the upcoming trip to Guatemala, where they'll distribute the newborn kits alongside dental care.

"We surprised the kids, and so we surprised him. He was really excited to know that he gets to go to Guatemala to hand out the kits," said Lisa Johnston, Keegan's mother.

WATCH: See how a Parma dentist and student are making a global impact.

From Senior Project to Global Impact: Parma Dentist and High School Student Head to Guatemala

This Sunday, more than 100 volunteers will gather to help assemble the newborn kits, ensuring every package contains essential items for new mothers and their babies. Johnston has rallied support from neighbors and church friends for the project.

During their February trip, Dr. Stevenson's team will provide dental treatments, including fluoride applications and hygiene instruction, while also distributing the newborn kits at local hospitals.

"We typically do three dental days, and there are hard days — days where emotionally and physically, you are just spent," Stevenson explained.

The experience offers a perspective on the differences between life in the United States and Guatemala, added Stevenson.

"These are people who don't necessarily have the same things that we have here in the United States. To be able to help and work with them— it just makes you appreciate what you have." - Dr. Alan Stevenson

For Johnston, the trip represents more than just completing a school requirement.

"It's gonna be able to help me to connect and to have an experience to tell," Johnston said.

Dr. Stevenson and the Johnston family are scheduled to depart for Guatemala on February 12, with hopes of organizing additional trips in the future.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.