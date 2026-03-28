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Free waste disposal day coming to Canyon County's Pickles Butte Landfill

Pickles Butte Canyon County Landfill
Brady Caskey
Pickles Butte Canyon County Landfill
Posted

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County residents will have the opportunity to dispose of up to one ton of waste at the Pickles Butte Landfill, free of charge.

According to a press release, the Canyon County Board of Commissioners authorized the one-day waiver of landfill fees to support community-wide efforts to promote responsible waste disposal.

Canyon County Landfill Director Dave Loper says, “This annual clean-up effort is an opportunity for residents to take pride in their communities while responsibly disposing of unwanted materials."

In addition to the one-ton limit, city leaders say that commercial waste will be subject to regular landfill fees unless pre-approved by the city.

The one-day waiver is on April 25 and is only applicable to Canyon County residents.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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