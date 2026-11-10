CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The father charged in a crash that killed his 7-year-old son on Interstate 84 near Nampa has entered a not guilty plea and requested a speedy trial.

Austin Summers appeared in Canyon County District Court on Monday, Nov. 9, for his arraignment.

Summers faces three felony charges: vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and two counts of felony injury to children.

His son, Graham, died in the November 2025 crash. Two other children who were riding in the vehicle were injured but survived.

WATCH: MORE FROM COURT

Father charged in crash that killed 7-year-old son enters not guilty plea, requests speedy trial

Investigators allege Summers was speeding and distracted by his cellphone when his vehicle struck the back of a truck that had lost engine power.

During Monday's hearing, the judge outlined the charges and their potential penalties. Vehicular manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Summers pleaded not guilty to all three charges and requested a speedy trial.

The trial is expected to begin March 16, 2027, and last approximately two weeks.

The state anticipates calling between 10 and 15 witnesses. Both the prosecution and defense are also expected to call expert witnesses.

Summers is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 9.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.