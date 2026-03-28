CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — After a tragic crash on I-84 near Homedale last month, one young woman’s legacy is bringing a community together.

Loved ones gathered in Wilder Friday to honor the life of 20-year-old Gabriela Gonzalez—while also recognizing the hardworking farmworkers who help feed the community.

WATCH | Family and friends come together to honor Gabriela Gonzalez’s legacy—

Farmworker appreciation event in Wilder honors legacy of Gabriela Gonzalez

“I could only imagine what she could’ve become… if someone had not had her taken away from us,” Rick Godina, event organizer, said.

What began as a day in the fields turned into something much more meaningful. Volunteers from across the area came together for a Farm Worker Appreciation Day event, continuing a tradition Gonzalez started herself.

RELATED | Victim identified in fatal wrong-way crash on I-84 near Caldwell

Students, families, and community members showed up not only to give back but to support Gonzalez’s family and keep her mission alive.

“It feels good to help and be here for her family and support,” one student said.

“Knowing that we’re here for them… we’re here for not just one reason, but for two.”

Gonzalez, who attended Wilder High School, was known for her dedication to serving others. Loved ones say she created the event to recognize the often-overlooked work of farmworkers in her community.

“She left such a big mark on everybody… she was the sweetest individual. It’s nice to see, but sometimes you just wish they could see the impact that they left… she’s missed,” said Jackie Vasquez with IORC.

Now, that impact continues.

The event—organized by the Idaho Organization of Resource Communities, KeyBank, and other partners—provided essential supplies to farmworkers preparing for the summer harvest, while also recognizing their contributions.

Dozens of farmworkers and their families attended, receiving food boxes, clothing, resources, reusable water bottles, and a free meal.

Organizers say many of the volunteers have personal ties to farm work, making the mission even more meaningful.

“All of us were farm workers at one point… we know what it’s like to be out there working in harsh conditions,” said Jackie Vasquez with IORC.

That shared experience drives their commitment to give back.

“They’re hardworking people. We grew up as farmworkers, so we are here to support them any way we can,” Vasquez said. Advocates say farmworkers are essential to the economy—but their work often goes unseen.

“They’re essential workers, and they should be given the same rights and benefits as everyone else,” Vasquez said. “It’s not a glamorous job, but it’s hard, honorable work—and they keep the economy running.”

Organizers say they hope to continue holding the event each year in Gonzalez’s honor—ensuring her legacy lives on through service, compassion, and community support.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.