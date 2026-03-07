CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Drivers passing through Middleton may have noticed a new addition at the Sawtooth Roundabout.

A decorative bridge structure has recently been installed in the center of the roundabout along Middleton Road, and it’s already sparking conversation among neighbors.

“I love the bridge,” said Middleton resident Sarah Anderson. “I think it looks fantastic.”

WATCH | Neighbors react to Middleton's new addition—

'Eyesore' or 'fantastic'? New Middleton bridge receives mixed reactions

City leaders say the roundabout itself was built in 2022 to help move traffic through the area as Middleton continues to grow with new residential and commercial development.

“We built it so when people do come into Middleton, they’re like — wow, this is amazing. Now we’re in Middleton,” said Middleton City Administrator Monica Hobbs.

According to Hobbs, the idea for the decorative bridge came later. In 2024, a community task force worked with designers and local partners to come up with a centerpiece for the space.

Once completed, the project will feature a lighted sign, light poles, trees, and a water feature surrounding the bridge.

“We’re super proud to see that this is something that took a lot of different parties to collaborate,” Hobbs said. “The City of Middleton is proud that we get to showcase it when people come.”

While the bridge is meant to be ornamental, it has already sparked discussion online and around the community.

Some neighbors say they’re excited to see the space transform.

“You know, it used to just be a dirt lot sitting over there,” Anderson said. “So I think it looks really nice. Once they’re done with it, it’s going to look fantastic.”

Others, however, are still unsure about the design.

“For just sitting there doing nothing, it’s kind of like an eyesore,” said neighbor Jason Blaylock. “But when they get it finished, maybe it’ll be beautiful.”

Blaylock also said he has concerns about visibility while driving through the roundabout.

“I’m one that likes to see what’s coming at me when I’m going around a roundabout so that I can time whether or not I’m going to have time to jump in front of somebody,” he said.

Hobbs said roundabouts are not designed to provide full visibility across the center and that the city has appropriate signage in place.

City leaders say the project is expected to be completed by the end of spring.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.