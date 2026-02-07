Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Evacuation, street closures after suspicious package left out front of Canyon County Crime Lab

Canyon County Sheriff's Office
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Nampa Bomb Squad responded to a report of a suspicious package left in front of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Crime Lab, prompting an evacuation and closures for nearby streets.

According to a Facebook post from CCSO, the package was left at the lab by an unknown female driver at around 11:30 a.m. on February 6. The Crime Lab and Coroner's Office were subsequently evacuated.

Belmont Street and North 11th Avenue were temporarily closed as authorities dealt with the incident.

The Nampa Bomb Squad was called to the scene, assessed the package, and searched for secondary devices. No secondary devices were found, and the package was deemed safe, though the writing on the outside indicated it was a deliberate bomb scare.

Authorities cleared the scene at 2:00 p.m. the same day.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to reach out to the CCSO Non-Emergency Dispatch line at (208) 454-7531.

