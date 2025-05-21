ELECTION RESULTS: Temporary $7.9 million levy to improve emergency services passes in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A temporary $7.9 million levy to improve emergency services was approved by voters in Canyon County on Tuesday.

The paramedics put forth the new levy after their $5.8 million override levy failed for the second time last November.

“Looking back at all the feedback we received for both levies, the most consistent feedback we got was that the reason for the ‘no’ votes was the permanence,” Stowell said.

The temporary $7.9 million levy will last for only two years, costing taxpayers countywide $18.62 per $100,000 in assessed property value.