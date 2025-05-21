Watch Now
ELECTION RESULTS: Temporary $7.9 million levy to improve emergency services passes in Canyon County

Canyon County Paramedics are once again turning to voters for support as they propose a temporary $7.9 million levy to address critical emergency service needs. Following the failure of their previous $5.8 million permanent levy for a second time last November.
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A temporary $7.9 million levy to improve emergency services was approved by voters in Canyon County on Tuesday.

The paramedics put forth the new levy after their $5.8 million override levy failed for the second time last November.

“Looking back at all the feedback we received for both levies, the most consistent feedback we got was that the reason for the ‘no’ votes was the permanence,” Stowell said.

The temporary $7.9 million levy will last for only two years, costing taxpayers countywide $18.62 per $100,000 in assessed property value.

