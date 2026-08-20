Driving I-84 this weekend? Watch for a Garrity Interchange closure

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A heads-up for drivers in Canyon County: crews will begin paving work at the Garrity Interchange eastbound on-ramp this weekend.

This will impact the areas around Exit 38 and Exit 42. Canyon County says paving will improve safety and extend the life of the ramps.

The on-ramp to I-84 west and southbound lanes south of I-84 on Ten Mile Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Thursday night. Click here to see a detour map.

From Friday to Monday, Aug. 24, ITD will repave the eastbound on-ramp at exit 38, which will require a full weekend closure. The eastbound on-ramp will be closed from Friday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 24, at 5 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to Franklin Blvd, exit 36, in Nampa. Click here to see a full detour map.

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