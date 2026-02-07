Driver in critical condition after manure spreader collides with train in Parma

PARMA, Idaho — One person is in critical condition after a manure spreader collided with a train in Parma at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 7.

In a Facebook post from Nyssa Fire, the department said they responded to a motor vehicle collision at the request of Parma Rural Fire & EMS. Idaho State Police (ISP) is handling the investigation, according to authorities.

Nyssa Fire goes on to say that the manure spreader collided with the train, and the train subsequently caught fire.

Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke is on the scene and says that Main Street is completely closed due to the collision.

Triepke spoke with an ISP trooper at the scene who said that the railroad is completely shut down and no other freight trains can travel along the tracks.

According to authorities at the scene, the initial collision occurred at the railroad crossing, and the train dragged the vehicle about a half mile before coming to a complete stop.

The ISP trooper says that the driver of the manure spreader was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. There are no reported injuries to the train conductor and engineers.

Some of the responding agencies include ISP, Nyssa Fire, Canyon County Sheriff's Office, and Parma Fire.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

