CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A judge has ruled that a letter Stacey Wondra allegedly wrote to the family of missing Fruitland boy Michael “Monkey” Vaughan can remain as evidence in the murder and kidnapping case against him.

Wondra is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and destruction of evidence in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Michael, who vanished from his Fruitland neighborhood in July 2021 at age 5. His remains have never been found.

RELATED | Stacey Wondra to stand trial for the murder of Michael 'Monkey' Vaughan

The disputed letter, referred to in court as the “Thanksgiving apology letter,” was allegedly written by Wondra while he was in custody in November of 2022.

According to the court's decision, Wondra told investigators he had written or started writing the letter to Michael's family and wanted law enforcement to give it to them. Days later, authorities searched Wondra's property box, found and copied the letter, then returned it to the box.

Wondra's defense asked the court to prevent the letter from being used as evidence, arguing it was obtained without a warrant and that Wondra had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

READ MORE | Judge weighs disputed 'Thanksgiving apology letter,' harassment claims

District Judge Brent Whiting disagreed, citing Idaho precendent that says inmates do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in nonprivileged mail.

Whiting ruled Wondra had no reasonable expectation of privacy in the letter because he was in custody and the letter was intended for Michael's family. The judge denied the defense's motion to suppress it.

The ruling comes as Wondra's wife, Sarah Wondra, is now also charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and concealment of evidence in connection with Michael's disappearance.

RELATED | Sarah Wondra becomes second person charged with murder in Michael Vaughan case

Stacey Wondra is expected back in court in Canyon County on Dec. 4. Idaho News 6 will be there and continue to provide the latest updates in the case.

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