Copper Quill Haven works with Canyon County on animal services transition

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Copper Quill Haven says it is working with Canyon County to finalize a contract and transition plan for animal sheltering services, with the goal of keeping services available without interruption.

The nonprofit said it is coordinating with county leaders and West Valley Humane Society while details are worked out. The focus, according to Copper Quill Haven, is animal care, support for staff, and meeting community needs during the change.

Copper Quill Haven said its proposal to the county centers on strong animal care standards, planning to improve daily operations and working closely with veterinarians, rescues and volunteers. The organization also emphasized transparency and long-term stability.

Timelines and final operational details have not been announced. Copper Quill Haven said it will share updates as they become available.

As previously reported, Copper Quill Haven was selected to take over countywide animal services from West Valley Humane Society, which has provided those services for more than a decade. Community advocates have said keeping services running during the transition is critical.

