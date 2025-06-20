Construction on two bridges in Canyon County starts Sunday night

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Maintenance work on bridges in Canyon County will begin this Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

The construction will occur at the bridge on the eastbound on-ramp that crosses Indian Creek at the Karcher Interchange in Nampa and at the Centennial Way Railroad bridge in Caldwell.

Work will occur at night between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., and speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph.

The Karcher on-ramp will be closed during repairs, while the Centennial Way Railroad bridge will keep one lane open in each direction.

Repairs will include patching and sealing concrete, removing asphalt overlays, and painting steel structures. Drivers should use extra caution when traveling through these construction zones.

For construction updates, visit the ITD Projects website.