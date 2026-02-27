CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — For years, many in Caldwell were used to seeing a familiar sight outside the McDonald’s on Linden Street: a bright blue-and-gold macaw perched nearby and her owner close by.

Now, after the unexpected death of her longtime owner, the community is remembering the man many knew as the “Caldwell Birdman” — and rallying around the parrot he rarely left behind.

To most, he was known simply by that nickname. But to Bill Pickens, he was Gary — a neighbor and friend.

“We developed a friendship, and then it turned into being a caregiver for him,” Pickens said. “My daughter just turned 18, and she took it pretty difficult. It’s just been a long time to get to know somebody.”

Pickens says Gary and Bali lived simply, but they were inseparable.

“They never went anywhere without each other,” he said.

WATCH: After owner’s unexpected death, local rescue takes in Bali

Community remembers “Caldwell Birdman” as beloved macaw finds foster care

According to friends, Gary was known not just for walking Bali through town, but for quietly helping others. Pickens said Gary often gave rides to people who needed them and even opened his home to those experiencing homelessness.

“There were several homeless people in the community that he would give them a place to sleep,” Pickens recalled. “Even though he had nothing, he would still feed them. He was a good man.”

After Gary’s passing, Bali was taken in by What the Flock Rescue, a local parrot and bird rescue organization.

Hayley Smiley, who runs the rescue, said she had received calls about Bali for years from people worried the bird was loose.

“A couple days ago, I got the call that there was a blue-and-gold macaw in Caldwell that needed to be picked up,” Smiley said. “When I realized it was the Caldwell bird, I knew a few people would know her — but I did not expect this.”

Since posting about Bali, Smiley says the response has been overwhelming.

“My feed is just so long. I’m getting calls all day long,” Smiley said. “The community loves her and wants to support her and is sending her toys and was able to cover her vet visit that she just went to, and she’s as healthy as can be.”

Bali, a blue-and-gold macaw believed to be around 30 years old, is considered relatively young for her species. Macaws can live 60 years or more with proper care.

She is currently in foster care while the rescue works to find a permanent home.

Victoria Rodriguez / Idaho News 6 Bill Pickens discusses his connection to Gary and his pet Macaw, Bali.

Foster caregiver Laura Patton says Bali is adjusting, but it may take time.

“She’s been with Gary for 27 years, and so it’s not uncommon for us to not really see much of her personality for a little bit,” Patton said.

Rescuers say parrots can experience grief, and Bali has been quieter than usual as she adapts to a new environment.

Meanwhile, tributes continue pouring in online. Photos and memories shared across social media show just how many lives Gary touched during his daily walks through town.

For those who knew him best, that outpouring of support means everything.

“It touches my heart that so many people knew him and appreciated him,” Pickens said.

As Bali waits for her permanent home, rescuers say they hope she’ll find an owner who may not know her as a local icon — but who will love her just the same.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.