Celebration Park boat ramp reopens ahead of Memorial Day weekend with new upgrades

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Boaters and outdoor enthusiasts will once again have full access to one of Canyon County’s most popular Snake River launch points as the boat ramp at Celebration Park officially reopens Friday, May 22.

The reopening comes after months of construction as part of phase one of the Celebration Park Boater Improvements Project.

The upgraded area now includes ADA accessibility improvements, improved parking lots and pathways, along with new docks and gangways designed to improve river access for visitors.

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Canyon County says the nearly $600,000 project was partially funded through a grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

County officials say Celebration Park has served as a major access point along the Snake River for decades, attracting visitors of all ages for boating, hiking, camping and other outdoor recreation activities.

Mark Hietala, who has visited Celebration Park for nearly 30 years, says he has seen the area evolve.

“I've been coming to Celebration Park for close to 30 years. So I've seen it go through some changes,” Hietala said.

Hietala says while the park has become busier over the years, he appreciates the improvements and accessibility upgrades now being added to the area.

“The boat ramp and the dock and the new sidewalk they put down through here by the main parking lot, they have done an excellent job,” Hietala said.

He also noted the park continues to serve as an educational space for children and families through field trips and outdoor programs.

County officials say a second phase of the project is expected to begin later this summer during low water flows. That phase will temporarily close the ramp again as crews work to prevent river erosion and further protect the boating facility.

Updates on closures and construction timelines will be posted through Canyon County Parks.

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