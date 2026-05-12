Canyon County to honor fallen officers at annual memorial ceremony

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County will honor the 77 Idaho officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty at their 14th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

According to a press release from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the ceremony will be held Friday, May 15, at 1:00 p.m. at The Center at the Canyon County Fair.

Speakers at this year's ceremony include Idaho Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, Senator Jim Guthrie, Idaho State Police Major Jens Pattis, and Idaho Chief Deputy Attorney General Phil Skinner. Representatives from CCSO and other law enforcement agencies will also be in attendance.

The public is also invited to attend, CCSO says. The event will conclude with the reading of all 77 fallen law enforcement officers, recognizing their service and sacrifice.

Find additional event details below—



WHEN: Friday, May 15, 2026 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (The public is encouraged to arrive by 12:45 p.m.)

Friday, May 15, 2026 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (The public is encouraged to arrive by 12:45 p.m.) WHERE: The Center at the Canyon County Fair 110 County Fair Avenue Caldwell, ID 83605

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