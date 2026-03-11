Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Canyon County Sheriff: Deputies search for 'armed and dangerous ' man near Parma

Canyon County Sheriff's Office
Police are looking for 36-year-old Geovany Javier Alvarez.
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Law enforcement is currently searching for 36-year-old Geovany Javier Alvarez Cruz.

With the help of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is executing a federal search warrant for drugs and guns at a residence in the 29000 block of Old Fort Boise Road near Parma.

Police say Cruz is "believed to be armed and dangerous."

The suspect was last seen near Old Fort Boise Road and Pitman Lane. He was wearing light grey sweatpants and a black sweatshirt at that time.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

If you see Geovany Javier Alvarez Cruz, call 911. Do not approach the suspect.


