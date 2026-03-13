CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County paramedics are now the first ground EMS agency in Idaho to carry blood on ambulances, a milestone that allows first responders to begin life-saving transfusions before patients reach the hospital.

The program launched Feb. 1, made possible through voter-approved levy funds in 2025 and coordination with Saint Alphonsus and the Red Cross. Paramedics carry O-positive blood in specialized coolers on units responding to emergencies.

Battalion Chief Joe Rodgers demonstrated how the process works in the field.

"We always hold 2 units, so we pull the blood out, we confirm all the lot numbers, everything that we're supposed to confirm, and we can pass it off to a crew or we can assist in administering the blood," Rodgers said.

The capability allows first responders to start blood transfusions at the scene of trauma — from car accidents to serious falls — giving patients critical care minutes earlier than before.

WATCH: Canyon County paramedics made history as Idaho's first ground EMS agency

Canyon County paramedics become first in Idaho to carry blood on ambulances

Chief Stowell said the timing of a transfusion can directly affect how much blood a patient ultimately needs.

"The earlier you can give blood, the less they need overall. It's really timely — we can make a bigger difference for trauma patients much earlier than before," Stowell said.

The blood is carefully tracked and stored to avoid waste. Any unused units are returned to Saint Alphonsus, keeping them available for other patients.

ICU trauma surgeon Dr. Caleb Metzer said the program extends the reach of hospital-level care.

"It really extends our ability to do our job directly to the patient where we usually can't, and that's only doable through the process of having really good partners in pre-hospital care," Metzer said.

Since launching, the program has already been used 3 times. I witnessed the program in action firsthand while speaking with Rodgers, when he responded to a blood call mid-interview, sirens sounding as he departed.

Those involved say the program is not about recognition — it's about outcomes.

"Having the ability to initiate pre-hospital, whole blood transfusion in our communities is a game changer. It's a life changing event for our trauma patients," Metzer said.

Stowell echoed that focus.

"This is about helping patients, not just helping our agency," Stowell said.

The Red Cross says O-positive and O-negative donors are always in high demand and encourages anyone who is able to donate to help save lives.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.