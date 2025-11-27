Canyon County officials warn of recent online scams

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department and Canyon County Sheriff's Office have released warnings of online scams targeting seniors and families of individuals who have been incarcerated.

The NPD released a statement sharing that a local man handed over his life savings after a fake pop-up on his computer led him to believe that his Charles Schwab account was compromised.

Scammers posed as federal agents, telling the man that his accounts were being closed. They then convinced him to convert his assets into gold.

The victim then met with the "courier" on two occasions and handed him the gold.

Officials warn that these scams are sophisticated and emotionally manipulative, urging seniors, especially, to slow down, ask questions, and check with loved ones, banks or law enforcement if something feels off.

This is not the only scam making its way through Canyon County.

Courtesy Ada County Sheriff's Office

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert regarding a phone scam targeting families of individuals in custody.

The alert said that a resident received a call from someone impersonating a Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant, claiming their loved one was eligible for a special work-release or treatment program.

The scammer then requested over $1,600 for “monitoring equipment” and directed them to send money through Zelle, Venmo, and eventually Western Union.

Officials have stated that the CCSO will never call to request payment over the phone. CCSO further clarified that they don't utilize Zelle, Venmo, Western Union or similar services for any fees associated with their department.

The department asks that those who receive suspicious calls should hang up and contact the Detention Center or CCSO directly.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton