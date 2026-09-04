Canyon County man sentenced to life in prison after wrong-way crash on I-84

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Canyon County man has been sentenced to life in prison with 26 years fixed following a wrong-way crash on I-84 that killed a 20-year-old woman and injured two others in February.

Prosecutors say Kaleb Lancaster's blood alcohol content was 0.253, more than three times the legal limit, when he drove his Ford F-250 the opposite way down I-84 eastbound between Nampa and Caldwell and struck a sedan head-on. Gabriela Gonzales was killed in the crash, and her boyfriend, who was driving, was seriously injured. Prosecutors say another individual in a different vehicle was also injured.

"This defendant's selfish decision to drink and drive stole the life of a beautiful young woman with her whole life ahead of her," said Canyon County Prosecutor Chris Boyd. "No sentence can ever bring Gabriela back to her loved ones, but this sentence sends a strong message that drunk drivers will not be tolerated in our community."

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