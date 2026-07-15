Canyon County man sentenced to 35 years for abusing 2-year-old boy

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Canyon County judge has sentenced a man to prison for abusing the 2-year-old son of one of his friends.

Judge Gabriel McCarthy sentenced David Smith, 40, to a 35-year unified prison sentence after Smith was convicted of abusing the toddler.

According to prosecutors, the child suffered extensive bruising across his body from blunt force trauma, along with a hemorrhage in one eye and injuries to his abdomen and genitals.

At the time of the abuse, Smith was on probation for a felony DUI conviction.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors asked the court to impose a 35-year sentence with 15-years fixed before Smith would be eligible for parole.

Smith's attorney asked the court to instead consider treatment court or retained jurisdiction.

According to prosecutors, Smith addressed the court before sentencing but did not admit responsibility for injuring the child.

Judge McCarthy granted the state's sentencing request. The judge also imposed a 10-year prison sentence in Smith's felony DUI case after revoking his probation.

The court ordered Smith to serve the DUI sentence before beginning the child abuse sentence, meaning the prison terms will be served consecutively.