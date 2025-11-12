CANYON COUNTY: Man sentenced to 15 years for 'enticing a child through use of the internet'

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — On Nov. 5, Canyon County Judge Davis VanderVelde sentenced 38-year-old Garrett Ray Vanni to 15 years in state prison for "enticing a child through the use of the internet, video image, or other communication device," a felony.

According to the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Vanni was arrested during a "joint undercover operation targeting individuals who use the internet to entice children" on Feb. 27, 2025.

Investigators say Vanni engaged in sexually explicit conversations with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. In reality, the individual was an undercover officer.

Vanni ultimately visited a Nampa hotel where he intended to have sex with the minor in question. Upon arrival, he was apprehended by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Assisting agencies included the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI), and the Idaho ICAC Unit including affiliate investigators from the Boise Police Department, Pocatello Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Rupert Police Department, Moscow Police Department, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, and Nampa Police Department.

Following his arrest, Vanni initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of enticing a child. He later changed his plea to guilty after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Vanni could serve up to 15 years in state prison. He will become eligible for parole after three years and six months.

