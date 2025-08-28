Canyon County judge sentences longtime child abuser to life in prison without parole

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — On Tuesday, Canyon County District Judge Randall Grove sentenced 42-year-old Kenneth Ray Dial to life in prison with no chance of parole.

In Canyon County, Dial was charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, five counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor, and one count of witness intimidation.

Dial's criminal conduct happened in Ada and Canyon Counties over the course of 10 years.

Dial was previously sentenced to life in prison in Ada County by District Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace in July for sexual abuse and exploitation of a child.

In Ada County, Dial pleaded guilty to 6 counts of lewd conduct with a minor, 3 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, five counts of possession of sexually exploitative material of a child, and two counts of creation of sexually exploitative material of a child, all of which are felonies.

“The Nampa Police Department will not tolerate those who prey on children in our community." - Joe Huff, Nampa Police Chief

A news release from Canyon County states that Dial's criminal activity first came to light when two minor children told a Nampa resident that Dial had abused them. A Nampa Police investigation ensued, and law enforcement officials discovered a long history of abuse perpetrated by Dial.

After sentencing, Judge Grove lamented the irreparable damage done by Dial, saying, "There is no sentence I could give you that is enough of a punishment for the harm you’ve caused."