Nampa man sentenced to life for child sexual abuse & exploitation

NAMPA, Idaho — On Monday, Ada County District Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace sentenced 42-year-old Kenneth Ray Dial Jr. of Nampa to life in prison with 65 years fixed for sexual abuse and exploitation of a child.

According to a release from the Nampa Police Department, Dial was convicted of abusing a child as well as "creating and possessing doctored images and videos depicting minors in sexual acts."

The resulting convictions were the result of a global plea agreement reached by Ada County and Canyon County.

In June of 2024, a minor victim and their sister both indicated that Dial was the perpetrator of long-term sexual abuse. Their mother reported the crimes to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. At the time of their testimony in June of 2024, Dial was already under investigation for giving alcohol and marijuana to minors in exchange for sex acts.

He was later arrested at the Boise Airport in August of 2024. At the time of his apprehension, authorities seized Dial's phone, where they found thousands of illicit photos of known minors engaging in sex acts.

The investigation was led by the Kuna Police with the help of the Nampa Police Department.

As part of the global plea agreement, Dial pleaded guilty to 6 counts of lewd conduct with a minor, 3 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, five counts of possession of sexually exploitative material of a child, and two counts of creation of sexually exploitative material of a child, all of which are felonies.

“We are incredibly grateful to the victims and their family for their courage, and to the Kuna Police, Nampa Police Department, and Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office for their collaborative work that ensured Mr. Dial was held accountable.” - Jan Bennetts, Ada County Prosecutor

Dial is scheduled to be sentenced for his crimes in Canyon County on August 26. District Judge Randal K. Grove will preside over that case.