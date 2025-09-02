Caldwell woman accused of intentionally running over Nampa man, leaving him with 'life-threatening injuries'

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A woman from Caldwell is accused of intentionally running over a man from Nampa with her vehicle over the Labor Day weekend, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, Nampa Police responded to a call that indicated a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue N.

The person who reported the incident told dispatch that the driver knew the pedestrian and that they intentionally ran the person over.

After authorities arrived on the scene, first responders located the victim and quickly transported him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement then located the driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Miranda Fay Reese of Caldwell, and took her into custody.

Reese appeared in court on Tuesday and was charged with aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon. Her bond is currently set at $1 million.

The Nampa Police Department investigation into the matter remains ongoing.