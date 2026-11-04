Caldwell School District $5.8M supplemental levy passes by narrow margin

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County voters have approved a $5.8 million supplemental levy to support staff, improve campus safety and fund extracurricular programs within the Caldwell School District.

How much property owners will pay depends on the value of their home. According to Zillow, the average home within the Caldwell School District radius is about $375,000.

The cost to the taxpayer is listed as $99 per $100,000 of assessed taxable property value, but with state facilities funds, it offsets that cost by $4.7 million dollars. That leaves the taxpayer to pay what's leftover, and drops the property tax from $99 per year to around $45, based on the average home price.

The levy is an increase from the district's current levy of $4.1 million. It takes effect on July 1, 2027.

See more election results here.

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