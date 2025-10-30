Caldwell Police arrest three in Walmart gang-related fight after teen hurt in knife altercation

CALDWELL, Idaho — Investigators say three gang-affiliated individuals were arrested after a violent fight in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday night, leaving a 17-year-old man with a knife injury.

Caldwell Police responded around 7:15 p.m. after a caller reported a fight in the parking lot and noted one person had been injured. When officers reviewed Walmart’s security footage, they observed a physical confrontation during which one man was cut on the arm. His injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to a hospital.

Officers later identified two 17-year-old males as the suspects. Both were known members of the Brown Pride Sureño gang. Police located them at a residence linked to prior gang activity.

After more than an hour, the teens exited the home and were taken into custody without incident. They now face charges of aggravated battery and resisting or obstructing officers.

Officers also arrested 21-year-old Victor Vara, a known fugitive gang member, who was inside the residence. Vara faces multiple charges, including harboring a fugitive, resisting or obstructing officers, and an outstanding arrest warrant.

