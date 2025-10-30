Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCanyon County

Actions

Caldwell Police arrest three in Walmart gang-related fight after teen hurt in knife altercation

Police say two 17-year-old gang members and a known fugitive were taken into custody following a knife attack in a Walmart parking lot
Caldwell Police Department - PD - Patrol Car - Cop Car 5
Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6
Caldwell Police Department - PD - Patrol Car - Cop Car 5
Posted

CALDWELL, Idaho — Investigators say three gang-affiliated individuals were arrested after a violent fight in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday night, leaving a 17-year-old man with a knife injury.

Caldwell Police responded around 7:15 p.m. after a caller reported a fight in the parking lot and noted one person had been injured. When officers reviewed Walmart’s security footage, they observed a physical confrontation during which one man was cut on the arm. His injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to a hospital.

Officers later identified two 17-year-old males as the suspects. Both were known members of the Brown Pride Sureño gang. Police located them at a residence linked to prior gang activity.

After more than an hour, the teens exited the home and were taken into custody without incident. They now face charges of aggravated battery and resisting or obstructing officers.

Officers also arrested 21-year-old Victor Vara, a known fugitive gang member, who was inside the residence. Vara faces multiple charges, including harboring a fugitive, resisting or obstructing officers, and an outstanding arrest warrant.

For more Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights