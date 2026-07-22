CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — David and Kobe Como grew up with motocross in their blood. For the Caldwell family, the sport is a tradition passed down through generations.

"I actually started racing when I was 12 years old and my mom actually took me out to my first desert race," David said.

That same passion carried over to his son.

"We took him to his first desert race and he loved it and did the same thing and kind of followed the same footsteps and we just kept racing," David said.

Now, the father-son duo is preparing to compete at the Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's in Tennessee, the largest amateur motocross event in the world and a stepping stone for many professional riders.

Qualifying for the national championship required more than a single win. The Comos first advanced through an area qualifier in Utah before earning a spot at a regional qualifier in Washington, where they secured their place at one of amateur motocross's biggest stages.

WATCH:Caldwell father and son qualify for national motocross championship

Caldwell father and son to represent Idaho at national motocross championship in Tennessee

Preparation has been a major focus ahead of the trip. Getting the bikes race-ready without the full resources of their home shop is one of the biggest challenges.

"It's a lot of work to get bikes prepped ready to go because we're leaving our shop so we don't have all the parts and pieces that we need so we gotta make sure everything's 100% to go for the bikes," David said.

Training has also ramped up at the family's home track. With longer motos, intense summer heat and humidity awaiting them in Tennessee, the Comos are using Idaho's hot summer days to build endurance.

"So we try to do a longer moto than you'd normally race, so he's used to the longer races and to push harder and go faster," David said.

For David, the journey carries meaning beyond the competition. Although he qualified for Loretta Lynn's last year, he chose not to go — waiting instead for the chance to experience it alongside his son.

"It makes it more fun like a journey, so it's a new chapter for him and it's kind of closing chapter for me, but it's great to kind of pass that on to him and let him do it," David said.

For details on their journey and the giveaway, visit IdahoNews6.com.

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