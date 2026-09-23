Arizona man sentenced in Wilder child sexual battery case

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — An Arizona man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in a Wilder child sexual battery case that began last November.

On Sept. 2, Damien Denton pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a minor, according to the Wilder Police Department.

On Nov. 7, 2025, a Wilder Police Department officer discovered Denton in a car with an underage female. It was determined that there had been inappropriate sexual contact between them.

As part of the investigation, it was found that he met the teenager through the dating app Wizz. He claimed he was only 17 years old, but his actual age was 23, according to police.

He received a seven-year sentence with probation and was ordered to serve one year in the Canyon County Jail. His jail sentence is scheduled to be completed in November 2026; he is also ordered to register as a sex offender.

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