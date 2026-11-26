CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho Yotes are heading into the postseason undefeated after completing one of the most successful regular seasons in program history.

The Yotes finished the regular season 10-0, earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NAIA Football Championship Series. It marks just the second undefeated regular season for College of Idaho since 1920. The other came in 2019, when the Yotes also finished the regular season 10-0.

Catch up with the Yotes ahead of their historic entrance to the NAIA playoffs:

Yotes enter NAIA playoffs undefeated, prepare for first-ever matchup with Ottawa

For junior safety Trey Jorgensen, the team's success comes down to players buying into something bigger than themselves.

“I just feel like everyone bought in,” Jorgensen said. “Everyone really just coming together, not playing just for themselves but for the team.”

Jorgensen has had a standout season of his own, earning Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. But when asked about his individual success, he was quick to point back to the people around him.

“Honestly, I just believe it's a team sport,” Jorgensen said. “Coaches, teammates help make it easy for me.”

Jorgensen said much of what has propelled the Yotes this season happens away from the spotlight.

“I'd say just the countless meetings, workouts that we have, just the extra hours that we put in, even as a group, especially on the defense, is a reason I think it's crucial to our success,” he said.

That work has translated into a dominant season. College of Idaho capped its perfect regular season with a 47-14 victory over Southern Oregon on Nov. 14. The Yotes finished 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the Frontier Conference West Division.

Caldwell From 8-man football to No. 1: Small-town Idaho players push the Yotes to the top Norma James

Jorgensen said the team's relationships off the field have also played a role.

“I'd say even hanging out outside of football, dinners, all that type of stuff, just hanging out, really getting to know a person outside of football is a big reason,” he said.

Now, the Yotes' attention turns to the postseason.

College of Idaho received a first-round bye and will host Ottawa University of Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 28 in Caldwell. Ottawa enters the matchup 9-3 after defeating Baker University 31-28 in overtime in the opening round of the NAIA Football Championship Series

The game will also bring something new for both programs. College of Idaho's official opponent history does not list a previous meeting with Ottawa University of Kansas, making Saturday's matchup their first on record.

For Jorgensen, the stakes are simple.

“It's nice, because it's what we've worked for the whole year,” Jorgensen said. “But at the same time, it's win or go home right now, so there's high stakes.”

Despite those stakes, he said the team isn't treating the moment as pressure.

“I wouldn't say pressure, but it's definitely win or go home, which is, it's just another game,” Jorgensen said.

The Yotes and Ottawa are scheduled to kick off Saturday at 12 p.m. in Caldwell.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.