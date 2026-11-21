CALDWELL, Idaho — After months of preparation, downtown Caldwell is glowing once again as families from across the Treasure Valley gather for the annual Winter Wonderland Festival.

The celebration marks the payoff after months of work preparing downtown for the holiday season. Idaho News 6 has followed those preparations, from local businesses getting ready for one of their busiest times of the year to the small crew responsible for stringing lights throughout downtown.

Now, the lights are on and visitors are filling the streets.

WATCH | Winter Wonderland returns, drawing families from across the Treasure Valley

Winter Wonderland returns to downtown Caldwell, drawing families from across the Treasure Valley

For Ralph Cloud, Winter Wonderland has become a holiday tradition. He said he has been coming to the event since moving to the area in 2018.

“Just all the lights, all the people, the community is so engaging that everybody talks and waves to everybody when you walk past them,” Cloud said. “The lights at night are just phenomenal. We come several times through the season while it's open. It helps encourage the Christmas spirit.”

Winter Wonderland has grown into one of downtown Caldwell's largest annual draws. More than 30,000 people have been known to visit downtown during the festival's three-day opening weekend.

Some of the people filling the streets Friday have been coming since they were children.

“It's a great family event, to be honest,” Robert Johnson said, who was out celebrating the awesome pyrotechnics of the dragon with his 13-year-old son Victor.

“You get a decent walk and it's spread out better than the other ones. It really is. You just meet a lot of people and it's fun," he said.

While some visitors live in Caldwell, others make the trip into town from surrounding communities.

Cloud came in from Greenleaf and said getting out to see the lights and the crowds is part of the experience.

“Greenleaf is nice and being retired, we're pretty much stay at home now anyway, but it's nice to come out every now and then and just see everybody and see the lights,” he said.

The Winter Wonderland Festival continues through the weekend from 5 to 10 p.m. While the opening festival lasts just a few days, the holiday lights will continue illuminating downtown Caldwell into the winter season.

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