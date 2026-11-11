Why Caldwell is restricting access to its downtown pedestrian bridges

CALDWELL, Idaho — Anyone who has spent time walking through downtown Caldwell has likely crossed one of the pedestrian bridges spanning Indian Creek.

Now, those bridges are operating under new restrictions after city inspections raised concerns about the structural integrity.

Metal barriers shortening the width have been placed on the bridges to limit the number of people who can gather on them at one time. Caldwell's city engineer John Prebonick said the barriers are a precaution intended to prevent too much weight from sitting on the bridges at once.

Norma James Indian Creek Pedestrian Bridge

Records obtained by Idaho News 6 show the bridges were constructed in 2008 using untreated timber salvaged from a local building's roofing system. The wooden trusses were not designed for outdoor exposure and had an expected lifespan of about 10 years.

18 years later, Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips noticed visible wear and tear. He prompted the city to conduct an inspection of the bridges. The inspection identified aging wood and corroded steel.

Despite ongoing maintenance, years of exposure to weather have taken a toll on the structures. According to Prebonick, salt used to de-ice the bridges also contributed to corrosion of the steel components.

What the restrictions mean for pedestrians

The findings do not mean pedestrians cannot safely cross the bridges.

After initial inspections, a load analysis conducted by the city determined the bridges could continue to be used at a reduced capacity of 82 pounds per square foot. The barriers are intended to prevent large groups from gathering on a bridge at the same time and exceeding that reduced capacity.

Watch: Caldwell weighs repairs, replacement for aging Indian Creek pedestrian bridges

Caldwell weighs repairs, replacement for aging Indian Creek pedestrian bridges

The city is now trying to determine what comes next.

Officials say several options remain, including repairing, rehabilitating or completely replacing the bridges.

The first step will be developing a request for proposals to better determine the city's options.

Replacement could cost roughly $2.6 million

An initial estimate puts the cost of completely replacing the bridges at roughly $2.6 million, but city officials stress that is only one possibility and the final cost could be significantly lower depending on the solution selected.

One factor that still needs to be evaluated is whether the existing concrete abutments supporting the bridges can still be used.

"The bridges are on two large concrete abutments," Prebonick said. "We have to evaluate to see if those abutments would even support a full replacement."

No final repair or replacement option has been selected. City officials say they expect to have a concrete plan of action in place within the next two years.

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