'What's on your ballot' aims to help educate Caldwell voters ahead of Election Day

CALDWELL, Idaho — Ahead of the November 5th election, the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event to educate Canyon County voters on important issues. Attendees can engage with candidates for congressional seats and District 11 in a panel format, asking questions about the election. The event will be on October 11th at 6 PM in the City Hall Council Chambers.



The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce will host an event to help Canyon County Voters know what's on their ballot.

Candidates from District 11 will be at the event answering questions voters may have.

The What's on Your Ballot event will be Thursday, October 11 at 6 PM in the City Hall building.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

From legislative seats to supplemental levies, voters in Canyon County have a lot to learn about ahead of the November 5th election.

That's why the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event to educate voters about what's on their ballot.

"This is kinda a supplement to the voter guide," said Caldwell Chamber of Commerce President Travis Palmer.

Chamber of Commerce President Travis Palmer says they're also expecting two congressional candidates and those running in District 11 to participate in a panel, answering your questions.

"And so everyone running from each seat will be right up here on the stage and we will have some questions we are gonna post in front of the audience and taking questions from the audience as well," said Palmer.

In addition to elected offices, voters in Canyon County will also be weighing in on two levies where the Ambulance District and Caldwell schools are asking for millions in funding.

Related: Canyon County Paramedics call on residents to support levy in November Ballot

As we've previously reported Canyon County paramedics are asking for $5.8 million dollars to increase staffing and improve response times by upgrading and adding new paramedic stations in Nampa and Caldwell.

As for Caldwell schools, they're hoping voters will approve their $ 4.1 million dollar levy to cover a variety of costs from school staff and security to transportation and school maintenance.

"At the chamber, we believe that it is important for people to know who and what they are voting for," said Palmer.

The Chamber tells me this isn't a debate but a place where voters can ask questions in order to make their own decisions come election day.

"The more people that want to come and get educated the better. We don't endorse candidates we don't endorse issues we are just trying to provide a platform for people to get educated on how they want to vote," said Palmer.