Canyon County Paramedics call on residents to support levy in November Ballot

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Paramedics District is asking residents to back a new $5.8 million levy on the November ballot. After a previous levy didn’t pass, the district says they really need this funding to keep up with the growing number of 911 calls.



Canyon County Paramedics Update Levy to 5.8 Million dollars.

The district has had to make staff cuts to save money.

Longer wait times for paramedics due to low staff.

"Local elections matter. Every vote matters," said Canyon County Paramedics Chief Michael Stowell.

For 47 years the Canyon County Paramedics have been serving the entire county.

In May voters rejected a nearly $8-million levy, so the Canyon County paramedic districts made some changes, and voters will see a new levy in November.

"We really do need to add more resources," said Chief Stowell.

The now $5.8 million levy would increase property taxes in Canyon County by $14.96 per $100,000 of assessed value.

"That $5.8 million is spread across the entire county you know we're not just an ambulance district for a small area because if we were that amount per hundred thousand would be quite more," said Chief Stowell.

Since the levy failed in May, Canyon County Paramedics have had to make some cuts.

"So we're unfunding four positions to try and save some money and balance our budget and unfortunately that means fewer paramedics and ambulances on," said Chief Stowell.

If the levy were to pass it would fund numerous things like ambulances, equipment, and adding stations.

And if it doesn't pass.

"We will have to come back in May. The need is still there even if it does pass in November. It will be a year from January before we receive any extra funds anyway," said Stowell.

Just last month the paramedics responded to nearly 2,000 calls which included traffic accidents, strokes, cardiac arrest, and more.

Chief Stowell says he is concerned for the future.

"You shouldn't be unfunding positions if the valley is growing, 911 calls are growing. We shouldn't be doing the opposite. We should be meeting that need and then projecting and increasing you know our ability to provide local service," said Chief Stowell.

The ambulance district tells me because of the cuts they have seen tremendous turnovers which could be dangerous.

"When we do hire people now they do ask, well if the levy fails am I gonna get fired? So that's an extra stress that people don't need. We need them focusing on going on the calls providing patient care not worrying if they will get laid off," said Chief Stowell.