"What was that?!?" - Paranormal Investigation of The Requiem Haunted House in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho News 6 met up with Western Idaho Paranormal at the Requiem Haunted House in Caldwell for a paranormal investigation.



The Requiem is over 100 years old.

Many spirits are said to haunt the floors of the building, including a doctor, a lady in white, and children.

For more information on the Requiem click here. For more information on Western Idaho Paranormal click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

One year ago I took you on a Halloween adventure through Haunted World. but this season I wanted to experience a true haunt. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and some coworkers and I went on an investigation with Western Idaho Paranormal here at the Requiem in Caldwell.

RELATED: Haunted World still keeping Caldwell spooky.

"98 percent of investigations are you staring at each other in the dark. You ask questions, you wait for answers," said Jennifer Ward, the marketing director for Western Idaho Paranormal.

Ward continued, "Sometimes you get those golden moments where you audibly hear something or you see something out of the corner of your eye and catch it on camera."

It was a hot August night in Caldwell, as I mentally prepared for one of the scariest experiences of my life.

Speaking with Requiem owner Krista Brower-Wood, she laughed saying, "We have people tell us they have seen the little boy on the third floor and the old man on the third floor. There is Alyssa on the third floor. She is a lady in white and she hangs out here. There is a doctor down here."

"Down in the basement, we were all sitting down there and within the first five minutes we started playing with the K2 meter, and we started doing an EVP (electronic voice phenomena) session. Per the client, they stated there is a spirit of a doctor downstairs, and when questioning that doctor we immediately got hits. We got very strong hits and they went away. I've been doing this for over a decade, but a good solid K2 meter where they answer you immediately, I have had happen one time," explained Western Idaho Paranormal operations manager, Pete Kruger.

Having watched hours and hours of paranormal investigations myself, there was one method I've always wanted to try and personally requested we did.

Kruger went on saying, "We did that modified EVP session with the Estes Method where you wore a blindfold and had your head stuffed with a spirit box. While I do not put a lot of credence into it and have given an entire presentation on why spirit boxes are junk, the fact that you were able to answer questions without hearing us, without seeing us, was interesting. That has only happened one time."

Now having been on both sides, watching investigations might be fun and creepy, but let me tell you it does not even come close to being there for the experience.