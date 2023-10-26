Haunted World still keeping Caldwell spooky

CALDWELL, ID — As Halloween time is right around the corner, many are looking for a way to celebrate the spooky season.

If you have already finished carving pumpkins, building a costume, or have run out of scary movies to watch, take a trip out to Caldwell to experience the chilling and thrilling haunted attractions at Haunted World.

If you dare test your bravery, you can choose between two different attractions. Skullvania Haunted House takes about 10-15 minutes to walk through, or you can skip straight to The Haunted World which is a torturous 45-minute walk through different themed areas.

The attraction is open Monday through Saturday, opening at 7:00 PM and closing on weekdays at 10:00 PM and Saturdays at midnight.

For more information on the backstory of the park or ticket prices, you can visit their website here.