Caldwell weighs options after animal shelter's 'non-negotiable' 700% funding increase

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell officials are seeking public input after the West Valley Humane Society demanded a 700% increase in funding that could impact the city's ability to hire needed emergency personnel.

The Humane Society, which provides animal shelter services to Caldwell, Nampa, and Canyon County, recently informed Caldwell that the city must pay $540,000 annually to continue receiving the same services that currently cost $68,250, according to city officials.

The shelter has told the city the new price is non-negotiable and represents "the minimum amount required" to continue providing services to Caldwell.

City officials say the proposed payment structure would leave Caldwell with higher per capita costs than either Nampa or Canyon County.

"As stewards of public funds, we believe it is essential to evaluate all available options carefully and with input from the people we serve," the city stated in its announcement.

Officials warned that meeting the shelter's demands would likely prevent the Caldwell Police and Fire departments from adding new positions "critical to keeping up with public safety needs."

The city is exploring several options, including reducing funding for police and fire personnel, finding alternative arrangements for sheltering animals, and seeking additional funding through grants or tax levies.

City officials said they received "little advance notice" of the increase, limiting their ability to prepare for the financial impact in the upcoming budget. To gather community input, the city will host two town hall meetings at Caldwell City Hall on June 17 and June 30, both from 6 to 8:30 p.m.