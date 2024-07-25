West Nile virus detected in Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District is alerting residents that they have detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes collected West of Parma on Wednesday, July 24.
“This is the second Treasure Valley County reporting positive mosquito pools,” said Jim Lunders, Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.
The district shared these tips to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:
- Eliminate or treat all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as:
- flooded fields
- birdbaths
- wading & swimming pools not in use
- clogged gutters
- old tires
- If it holds water for 7 days, it can produce mosquitoes
- Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
- Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
- Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
- Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEE, and other diseases.
- Use EPA-registered residual insect sprays on horses, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
- Have your livestock watering troughs stocked with mosquitofish for free by submitting a service request to CCMAD.
- Notify the District at (208) 461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.