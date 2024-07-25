West Nile virus detected in Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District is alerting residents that they have detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes collected West of Parma on Wednesday, July 24.

“This is the second Treasure Valley County reporting positive mosquito pools,” said Jim Lunders, Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.

The district shared these tips to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:

