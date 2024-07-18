West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes near Hillcrest Country Club

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District has confirmed the detection of West Nile virus in mosquito populations for the first time in the 2024 season.
Mosquitoes collected near the Hillcrest Country Club in Boise tested positive for the virus, now the ACMAD is working to prevent the spread of the virus in the Treasure Valley.
The abatement district has been treating mosquito pools where the virus was found since its detection. The district says they'll continue to monitor the area and treat populations for WNV to prevent the virus from being transmitted to people.
In 2023 the virus was detected 178 times at 78 trap locations in Ada County, a historically high amount compared to the 2022 season which saw only 11 positive tests.
Here's how you can work to stop the spread of West Nile virus in the Treasure Valley:
- Drain or dump standing water weekly. For example, dump standing water from flowerpots, planter bases, bird baths, toys, cans, rain gutters, pet dishes, buckets, and old tires.
- Ensure that screen doors and windows are tight-fitting and good condition.
- Avoid overwatering your lawn and landscape.
- Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn to prevent mosquito bites. Those are the times when the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active.
- Dress in long-sleeve shirts and long pants, preferably in light colors when recreating outdoors during dawn and dusk.
- Apply insect repellent following label instructions