CALDWELL, Idaho — Before the costumes, lights and holiday magic come together on stage, months of preparation are happening behind the curtain as Ballet Idaho prepares to perform in Caldwell.

Caldwell Fine Arts is hosting Ballet Idaho this holiday season, as they have for four years in a row, giving the community a chance to see the polished professional dancers perform something that is months in the making.

Norma James Dancer on Pointe

Set designers and managers said pieces used in the production, like presents and brick set pieces, can take about a year to design, measure, create and ship.

For the dancers, preparation also begins weeks before the curtain rises.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Kanning, a principal dancer with Ballet Idaho, has been with the company for five years and said even a shorter production requires extensive preparation.

“The length of the production doesn't really shorten the length of the preparation because, you know, we still have to, like, every single dance that's on stage, it needs to be, we have to learn it, we have to polish it up,” Kanning said.

She said dancers typically spend four to six weeks preparing for a production like The Nutcracker. Because the show returns each year, experienced dancers may already know much of the choreography, while newer dancers have more to learn.

Norma James Ballerina Rehearsing

For Kanning and the other professional dancers, those weeks of preparation resemble a full-time workday.

“We take an hour and a half ballet class every day, and that's just focused on, like, fine-tuning our technique and warming up for the day,” Kanning said. “Then after a short break, we have five hours of rehearsal blocks plus a lunch break for one hour. So, like, we work a full nine-to-five day.”

Those rehearsal blocks focus on different parts of the production, allowing dancers to repeatedly work through the choreography until everyone is together and polished.

But moving from the rehearsal studio to the theater introduces another layer of work.

In Caldwell, dancers have to adjust to the theater while crews work through set changes and other technical elements. Ballet Idaho also works with a children's cast during the Caldwell production, requiring additional rehearsal time once the company arrives at the theater.

“There's always, like, a lot of behind-the-scenes things going on at the theater that we don't get to practice in the studio,” Kanning said. “In the studio we mostly just focus on, like, the dancing, and then once we get here, you know, there's costumes, there's makeup, there's tech crew.”

Kanning has performed in every Ballet Idaho Nutcracker in Caldwell for the past four years. This year, she said she will perform as Marzipan and Dew Drop in Caldwell. When Ballet Idaho performs at the Morrison Center, she also takes on the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“You just get to see so many people at once, and the music is great,” Kanning said. “So that's, like, a big highlight for me, and I love being Dew Drop, which is kind of like the leader of the Waltz of the Flowers.”

After weeks of rehearsals and months of behind-the-scenes preparation, it all comes together for a holiday tradition Kanning describes simply as “so magical.”

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