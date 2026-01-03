Vallivue High names Steve Myers next head football coach

CALDWELL, Idaho — Vallivue High School has found its next head football coach, turning to a familiar face to lead the Falcons into the upcoming season.

After former NFL player and head coach Shea McClellin stepped down, the district named Steve Myers as the program’s new head coach.

Myers has spent the past three seasons on Vallivue’s coaching staff and now takes over the role ahead of the fall football season.

“I've been involved [in coaching] probably close to 30 years," Myers said. "I took about eight years off just to help my wife with raising my kids.”

Myers’ path to Idaho wasn’t something he initially planned. While visiting friends out of state, his family received a call that their Northern California home was on fire. Just months later, another wildfire nearly destroyed what they had left.

“We just decided at that point that we were done with that, and wanted to experience something different," Myers said. "A friend had out of the blue just texted me a listing of a house for sale, and we said, let's pray about it, and that just opened doors for us.”

In 2021, Myers and his family moved to Caldwell. He began teaching special education and later joined the Vallivue football program, where he worked as an assistant coach alongside McClellin.

Myers now steps into the role previously held by Shea McClellin, a former Super Bowl champion who helped elevate the Vallivue football program during his two-year tenure. McClellin is a Boise State alum and former linebacker who went on to play in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

In a Facebook post announcing his decision to step away, McClellin said he is taking a step back to focus on family, writing that he wants to be “present for the people who rely on him most.”

“I enjoyed coaching with him for the two years that he was here," Myers said. "He left an impression upon these kids and upon the coaches, including myself, and I just really enjoyed my time with him.”

Myers says his experience as both a teacher and a father plays a major role in how he leads on the field. As the Falcons look ahead to the fall season, he says his focus is on energy, discipline and creating an exciting atmosphere on Friday nights.

“One of my philosophies is just being exciting on the field," Myers said. "Just try to keep it exciting for the fans and for our players.”

The Vallivue Falcons kick off their next football season in late August.

