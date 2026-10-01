U.S. Senate candidates tackle immigration, abortion and more at Caldwell forum

CALDWELL, Idaho — Three of four candidates running for U.S. Senate answered questions from Canyon County voters Wednesday during a forum at Caldwell City Hall hosted by the League of Women Voters, AAUW of Idaho, and the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce.

Matt Loesby, Natalie Fleming and Todd Achilles each attended the forum. Incumbent Sen. Jim Risch, who is also running for re-election, did not attend, though a seat was saved for him.

Voters raised immigration policies as one of their major concerns, including how it impacts the workers Idaho farms and dairies rely on. The question also brought up last year's federal raid in Wilder, where more than 100 people were detained on immigration violations.

Libertarian candidate Matt Loesby argued for enforcing the border and removing people who are in the country illegally.

"These Hispanic immigrants are working on the farms and ranches is because they'll accept lower wages than American workers will take," Loesby said.

Independent candidate Natalie Fleming took a different approach, arguing the immigration system needs to be streamlined while honoring immigrants' contributions.

"They are good contributing people, they are taxpayers, and they're, there's, they are paying taxes unrepresented, which is interesting," Fleming said.

Independent candidate Todd Achilles pointed to the people who have built lives in the community despite what he called a broken visa system.

"They're anchors in the community. They're good people, you know, they deserve a right to become American citizens," Achilles said.

WATCH: 3 U.S. Senate candidates face tough questions from Canyon County voters

Political candidates talk Caldwell issues at local forum

Abortion was another major topic at the forum. Candidates were asked if there should be a national abortion law, or whether the issue should remain with the states.

Loesby said abortion should only be permitted in cases of self-defense and that the issue should remain with the states.

"There are cases of self-defense involving pregnancies that should be totally permitted, and in all other cases, homicide should be punished under the law," Loesby said.

Achilles said he believes abortion policy should continue to be handled at the state level.

"I support proposition one, every abortion is a tragedy, but these incredibly difficult healthcare decisions don't get any better with government inserting itself," Achilles said.

Fleming said she was undecided on whether abortion policy should be federal or state-based, but said she leans toward federal protections for the health and life of the mother.

"There's a lot of misinformation about the proposition saying that, you know, it, it, it approves of partial birth abortion and all sorts of terrible things they're saying about it," Fleming said.

Voters also questioned the candidates on marijuana, asking whether cannabis should be legalized at the federal level. Loesby said he is torn on the issue. Fleming said she is big on state powers. Achilles said he supports medical cannabis.

Candidates also fielded questions on a range of other issues, including Social Security, Medicaid, everyday costs, tariffs, campaign finance laws, and background checks for gun purchases.

Another candidate forum featuring gubernatorial candidates Terri Pickens and John Stegner is scheduled for Oct. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at South Junior High School in Boise.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton