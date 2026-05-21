Caldwell Fire responds to injury crash involving vehicle vs. semi-truck

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck on Thursday morning in Caldwell.

According to the Caldwell Fire Department, crews responded to the crash shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 20/26 and Midland Boulevard. Officials said two patients were transported from the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work to clear the roadway.

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