Two car fires heat up Caldwell following snowstorm

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is investigating two early morning car fires on the 1300 block of Belmont Street near the Canyon County Courthouse.

At 5:26 a.m. on Jan. 14, officers were dispatched to the area where they found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames with another burning as well.

Officers woke up residents in the house and evacuated them until the Caldwell Fire Department fully extinguished the fire.

The police investigation into the incident is currently underway, and detectives suspect that the fire may have been deliberately set.

“I am deeply disturbed about why people become so scorned, that they resort to lighting the property of another on fire. We will ensure that whoever is responsible, is brought to justice and removed from society. I lean on our wonderful community who may have any knowledge about this to come forward,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

If you have any information about this incident please call 208-343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.