Two Caldwell police officers injured while arresting man they say was armed with a knife

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two Caldwell police officers were injured Sunday while taking an a man into custody after police say he tried to set a home on fire while also holding a knife.

According to the Caldwell Police Department, officers first responded to the 800 block of Shane Place for a welfare check involving a man who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. After determining no crime had occurred and confirming the family was safe, officers cleared the scene.

A short time later, officers were called back after receiving reports the man attempted to set the home on fire while armed with a large knife.

Caldwell police, along with the Caldwell Fire Department, responded to the scene. Police said the man was armed with a large knife but did not appear to be a threat to other people. Officers were also concerned the suspect may have been covered in an accelerant.

As officers approached, the man ran from the scene, leading to a brief struggle before he was taken into custody.

During the arrest, two Caldwell police officers were injured and required medical treatment. Both officers are expected to recover, according to the department.

"Our officers place themselves in harm's way every day, and today was no different," Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in a statement. "Thankfully, the injuries sustained by our officers were not more serious, and the suspect was taken into custody without the use of deadly force."

The Caldwell Police Department thanked responding officers, the Caldwell Fire Department and EMS personnel for their assistance and wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.

Police have not released the suspect's identity or any potential charges. The incident remains under investigation.

Need help?

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, support is available. Call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If there is an immediate danger or medical emergency, call 911. Idaho residents can also contact 2-1-1 for information about local mental health and community resources.

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