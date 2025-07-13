Traffic pattern change on westbound I-84 in Caldwell starts July 13

CALDWELL, Idaho — The westbound traffic pattern on I-84 in Caldwell will change starting July 13, according to a press release sent by the Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD).

Westbound traffic will split into two lanes just after the 10th Avenue Interchange, with a barrier separating the lanes and preventing lane changes. The lanes will merge back together just after the Centennial Way Interchange.

Idaho Department of Transportation

Crews will close the westbound off-ramp at Centennial Way the night of July 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to prepare for the traffic changes.

The speed limit in the construction zone is 55 miles per hour, and drivers should adhere to all posted signage within the area.

ITD expects to reopen the 10th Avenue westbound on-ramp in early August, when they plan to move into the next phase of construction.