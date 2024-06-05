Watch Now
This Caldwell native is the first Idahoan to qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics

Alyssa Mendoza
Matt Sizemore
Alyssa Mendoza
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 05, 2024

CALDWELL, Idaho — Alyssa Mendoza has been boxing since she was 12 years old. Now, the 20-year-old featherweight is gearing up for a trip to Paris to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

In 2019, Alyssa became the first in Idaho to earn a spot on the USA youth national team after taking down the number 1 ranked fighter in her weight class. View our story from 2020 below where we met with Alyssa after this major win.

Teen boxer makes history

Later, in 2022, Alyssa won gold at the 2022 USA Boxing Elite National Championships. She also brought home medals in 3 international competitions in 2023.

Now Mendoza is preparing to represent Team USA in Paris. She'll be leaving soon to train in Colorado and then Germany ahead of the competition.

