"They were definitely chewing on her": Caldwell man shares story of dog attack

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man says his dog was viciously attacked by two German Shepherds outside his home at the start of a usual nightly walk. His dog Alibi was rushed to the vet with deep wounds where she underwent surgery.

"One dog had a hold of her up front and then the other dog was in the back jerking on her," says AJ Ellis, whose dog Alibi was attacked Sunday night.

“I didn’t even see them, no growling no barking nothing — two German Shepherd’s came and were attacking my dog… They were definitely chewing on her," says Ellis.

He did his best to break up the fight but had trouble fending off both dogs.

“I was yelling for somebody to come out and help because it’s hard to fight off two dogs. I never thought it would be that hard, but it was. You can’t fight them off, no way," added Ellis.

After he finally scared the dogs off, Alibi was left unable to walk with deep wounds and was rushed to the vet where she underwent surgery for her injuries.

“Having my dog scream and yell like she was, it was definitely a traumatic scene," says Ellis.

While Idaho News 6 was interviewing AJ, the owner of the two German Shepherds who lives down the street came to talk to him.

AJ said during their conversation, his neighbor was apologetic and agreed to pay the $1,300 vet bill. But he says this isn’t his first run in with these dogs and wants a better solution.

“If you know your dogs attack other dogs, I would definitely keep them contained. What if my kid was out in the front yard, you know," says Ellis.

“This will take her months to recover," says Misty McNabb, with Idaho Mastiff Rescue.

She says attacks like these can have lasting impacts on dogs.

“They still understand trauma, so she’ll be really really weary of meeting other dogs now," says McNabb.

“I can’t lose my dog man. Dogs, they’re my heroes pretty much. I wanted to do everything I could, like if she was gonna be fighting for her life or anything like that. She deserves it," added Ellis.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Caldwell Animal Control about the attack but was told the Animal Control Officer was not available for an interview.

If you'd like to support Alibi's recovery you can do so through the Idaho Mastiff Rescue.