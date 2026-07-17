CALDWELL, Idaho — Team Rubicon volunteers spent a week in Caldwell repairing flood damage to more than a dozen residences, community spaces, and the Canyon County Courthouse, all free of charge.

The volunteer organization, founded by veterans, works to rebuild communities after disasters. Brandon Weast, a Caldwell native and Geographic Area Lead with Team Rubicon, reached out to Idaho News 6 as the group wrapped up its week of service.

WATCH: Team Rubicon volunteers repair Canyon County Courthouse and homes after late June flooding

Volunteer Group Tackles Flooding Clean-Up in Caldwell

"You know, things like this don't happen in Caldwell or in Idaho. We just don't get a lot of natural disasters," Weast said.

For Weast, serving his hometown carried special meaning.

"I've been all over with Team Rubicon, and to be in my hometown and my community helping it and seeing the difference that we're making is huge for me," Weast said.

The Canyon County Courthouse sustained severe damage during the flooding, with water leaking through the roof and destroying ceilings and flooring in the old Canyon County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's Office employees had moved to a new building next door just one week before the flooding occurred.

Some of the more extensive damage was to the records rooms, and luckily, files were moved right before.

Team Rubicon volunteers finished tearing out damaged furnishings and flooring at the courthouse on Thursday morning after a day and a half's work, a job that would typically take far longer.

Canyon County Emergency Manager Christine Wendelsdorf said the volunteers' work allowed the county to assess damage and restore public services quickly.

"This was able to help us get everything cleared out and get in a little bit earlier to assess what damage was there," Wendelsdorf said.

She described the extent of the water damage firsthand while taking me through the maze of rooms, showing me damaged ceiling tiles and gutted flooring amongst tons of furniture shoved haphazardly out of the way.

"This is something that would usually take 2 weeks," Wendelsdorf said.

Volunteer Emily Barton is so passionate about this organization that she used her vacation time to join the effort.

"I took all my PTO and came out here — my manager was OK with it once I told him what we were doing," Barton said.

Those interested in volunteering or donating can visit teamrubicon.org.

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